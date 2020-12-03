ENG
President appoints head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

President appoints head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Serhiy Hamaliy as chairman of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed the relevant decree, No.535/2020, on December 3.

During a meeting at the President’s Office, Zelenskyi presented an official certificate to Hamaliy and called for high results in his new position.

