President appoints head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Serhiy Hamaliy as chairman of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The head of state signed the relevant decree, No.535/2020, on December 3.

During a meeting at the President’s Office, Zelenskyi presented an official certificate to Hamaliy and called for high results in his new position.

Read more: Zelenskyi appoints Husev as Ukroboronprom director general