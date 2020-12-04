Ukraine reports 15,131 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 15,131 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 787,891, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 15,131 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 3, 2020. In particular, among them are 649 children and 681 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said that 235 patients died from COVID-19, 13,383 recovered and 1,776 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 3.

Stepanov noted that 74,880 coronavirus tests, including 48,028 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 26,852 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Some 14,496 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 2.