First deputy speaker recovers from COVID-19

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has received a negative COVID-19 test.

"Finally, a negative test has brought a positive mood! 23 days of fighting the disease have brought the result. However, there are some side effects, but I hope that soon I will be able to start fulfilling my deputies," Stefanchuk wrote.

The politician thanked everyone who supported him.

As reported by Ukrinform, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 11. On November 12, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk tested positive for COVID-19.

Dmytro Razumkov announced about his recovery from COVID-19 on November 30.