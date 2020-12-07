Ceasefire observed in Donbas

Today, December 7, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Over the past day, December 6, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

The Headquarters informs that the situation in the JFO area remains stable and controlled by Ukrainian troops.