Kyiv reports 1,526 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,526 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 81,335, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,526 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Sixteen people have died. In total, 1,441 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 824 women aged 18-92 years; 54 girls aged 1-17 years; 610 men aged 18-84 years; 38 boys aged between five months and 17 years old. In addition, 61 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 128 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 25,210 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 821,947 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 7, including 8,641 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.