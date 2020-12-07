Putin, Merkel discuss Donbas, Nagorno-Karabakh and vaccines

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed, among other things, the settlement in Donbas.

According to the Kremlin website, the two leaders had a phone conversation on December 7.

"During the exchange of views ... it was stated that, in general, the truce, introduced in accordance with the measures to strengthen the ceasefire regime signed by the Contact Group in July, is being respected," the report says.

It was also emphasized that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements as the basis for a settlement. The parties confirmed their intention to continue joint work in the "Normandy format", including with the help of political advisers to the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine.

In addition, Putin told Merkel about mediation efforts to end hostilities, about the activities of Russian peacekeepers deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor. The readiness for cooperation on this matter within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group was expressed.

The interlocutors also touched upon the issues of interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. An agreement was reached on contacts between the Health Ministries of the two countries, in particular, on vaccines.