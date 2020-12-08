Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

On December 7, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), using grenade machine guns," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, the enemy fired under-barrel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns in the area of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

The provocative actions of the Russian occupation forces did not pose a threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian defenders, so they did not return fire. No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

"Ukrainian soldiers also observed consolidation of positions from the direction of the temporarily occupied Horlivka towards the Ukrainian units in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the Headquarters informs.

Today, December 8, no violations of the agreements reached on July 22, 2020 within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group have been recorded. The ceasefire is observed along the contact line.