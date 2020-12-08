Constitutional Court Resumes Meetings, 14 Judges Present

The Constitutional Court has resumed meetings, a total of 14 of 15 judges are attending one on Tuesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On December 8, at 10:00 am, a plenary session of the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court began, at which the judges continue to consider the case on the constitutional proposal of 142 People's Deputies on the official interpretation of a separate provision of paragraph 4 of the preamble to the Constitution of Ukraine (interpretation of" decent living conditions "- Ed.)", - reported to the agency.

They also noted that the agenda of Tuesday includes a meeting of the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court to consider the issue of opening constitutional proceedings on the constitutional proposal of 47 people's deputies on the compliance of certain provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code with the Constitution, as well as the issue of extending the term for the decision of the collegiums of judges of the First and Second Constitutional Court Senates on opening or refusing to open constitutional proceedings on constitutional complaints and submissions.

