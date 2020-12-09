ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9796 visitors online
News IncidentsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine Joint Forces Operation
613 8
shoot out (8553) Avdiivka (971) Joint Forces Operation (1083)

Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas using small arms

News Censor.NET Incidents War in Ukraine

Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas using small arms

Over the past day, December 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Unaimed shots from small arms were recorded near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Read more: Ukraine’s Commander-in-chief: There are up to 3,000 Russian military men in Donbas

Today, December 9, no ceasefire violations have been recorded yet.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 