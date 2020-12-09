Kyiv reports 1,728 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,728 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 84,538, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of coronavirus patients is not decreasing in our city. Some 1,728 new infected persons have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Thirty-four people have died. In total, 1,498 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 983 women aged 18-90 years; 71 girls aged 2-17 years; 611 men aged 18-88 years; 63 boys aged between 2 months and 17 years old. In addition, 71 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 636 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 26,403 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Ukraine reports 12,585 new COVID-19 cases

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 845,343 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 9, including 12,585 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.