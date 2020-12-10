PM Shmygal calls weekend quarantine 'Ukrainian product'

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal stated that the weekend quarantine was a Ukrainian product that European countries were beginning to use.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Weekend quarantine? We developed it ourselves. It was actually a Ukrainian product, we calculated it, today European countries are starting to use it. It should not have reduced the level of the disease, its task was to stabilize the overall level. So that we can get to the end of December - beginning January, when it is possible to impose stricter quarantine restrictions without harming the country’s economy," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, this week Latvia introduced this measure, following Ukraine’s example.

As we reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers will impose strengthened lockdown restrictions starting from January 8 to January 24.

The relevant decision was made on November 9.