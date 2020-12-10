475 Ukrainians detained or were detained in Russia

475 Ukrainians are detained or were detained in the territory of the Russian Federation as the prosecutor’s office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol reported.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

Such violations were also committed against orphans and children who do not have parental protection. The prosecutor’s office also reports about the cases of illegal transfer by illegal adoption.

"The so-called Hizb ut-Takhrir cases are the prime example of how the state-occupant illegally uses the system of criminal justice for the prosecution of Crimeans on religious grounds. The courts controlled by Russia deliver verdicts on trumped-up charges, depriving the Crimeans of rights for fair court," the message said.

According to the prosecutors, at least 77 citizens were unlawfully deprived of their liberty within Hizb ut-Takhrir cases.

Besides, the number of IDPs from the peninsula is growing rapidly. As of today, there are 47,120 officially registered IDPs.