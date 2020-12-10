Zelenskyi greets Jews on Hanukkah

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has congratulated Jews from around the world on Hanukkah.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Happy Hanukkah, a holiday of light and miracles! My sincere congratulations to Jews from around the world! May the spirit of merry holidays accompany you during the coming year and bring peace and joy to every home. I wish that the magic of Hanukkah and its gifts never end," Zelenskyi said.

Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival. This year's Hanukkah begins on the evening of December 10 and ends on the evening of December 18.