Ukraine reports 13,514 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 13,514 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 872,228, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 13,514 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 11, 2020. In particular, among them are 638 children and 690 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, December 11.

He said that 285 patients died from COVID-19, 15,327 recovered and 2,846 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 10.

Stepanov noted that 60,847 coronavirus tests, including 39,519 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 21,328 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,880), Zaporizhia region (895), Odesa region (874), Kyiv region (787), and Dnipropetrovsk region (759).

Some 13,371 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 9.