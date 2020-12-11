Kyiv reports 1,880 new coronavirus cases. MAP

Kyiv has confirmed 1,880 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 88,317, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, the number of patients coronavirus has been growing in Kyiv in recent days. Some 1,880 new coronavirus patients have been registered, 26 people have died. In total, 1,551 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 1,006 women aged 18-88 years; 64 girls aged between 16 days and 17 years; 735 men aged 18-88 years; 73 boys aged one month and 17 years old. In addition, 61 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 922 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day, which is a record high. In total, 27,769 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 872,228 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 11, including 13,514 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.