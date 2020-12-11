Ukraine's Health Ministry clarifies priority of Covid-19 vaccination

Nine main groups will be the first to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Ukraine. Ihor Kuzin, the Acting Head of Public Health Centre of Healthcare Ministry said.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The first list of risk groups includes employees of the National Police and the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Most likely, when the vaccine becomes available, they will be vaccinated first along with other groups. In total, there are 9 main groups," Ihor Kuzin said.

Thus, the first to receive the vaccine are:

medical workers;

military people;

social workers;

institutions that provide care;

elderly people (60+);

educators;

state security;

penitentiary and penal institutions;

patients with chronic diseases, regardless of age.

As we reported earlier, Ukraine's Healthcare Ministry announced the beginning of vaccination campaign on March 1.