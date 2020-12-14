Diia portal starts accepting applications by private entrepreneurs to receive UAH 8,000 of aid for period of toughened quarantine in January

The Diia portal has received 5,000 applications for UAH 8,000 of one-time aid from the state from employees and individual entrepreneurs, whose activities are subject to a ban during the period of toughened quarantine in January, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"From today, the Diia portal has begun accepting applications for UAH 8,000 one-time aid from the state. Over the first ten hours, over 5,000 people have used the service," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Employees and sole proprietorships, whose activities are subject to a ban during the period of enhanced quarantine in January, can apply for assistance from December 14 to December 31, Shmyhal added.

He clarified that this can be done on the Diia portal in a personal account or through the application in the Services section. Funds will be automatically credited to your personal hryvnia account after data verification.