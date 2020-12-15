Stepanov calls on lawmakers to ensure healthcare workers' pay rise

The minister warns about a possible mass emigration of healthcare workers if the state does not provide a decent salary.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has called on lawmakers to significantly increase healthcare workers' salaries in 2021.

"Yes, the budget is balanced, but this balance cannot be satisfying. It is unfair in relation to our healthcare workers whose salaries must be financed in the required amount," he said in a video message to MPs.

"If the state does not provide healthcare workers with a decent salary, they will start leaving the country en masse abroad where they are eagerly awaited," the official said.

According to Stepanov, the decent salaries mean UAH 23,000 (US$825) for doctors, UAH 17,000 (US$610) for nurses, and UAH 12,000 (US$431) for junior medical staff. The following amounts for the healthcare sector was laid down by the Health Ministry in the draft budget. And the ministry hopes they will be taken into account during voting for the bill on the 2021 state budget.