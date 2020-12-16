Ukraine reports 10,622 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 10,622 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 919,704, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 10,622 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 16, 2020. In particular, among them are 501 children and 579 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that 264 patients died from COVID-19, 12,549 recovered and 3,242 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 15.

Stepanov noted that 63,445 coronavirus tests, including 40,740 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 22,705 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,858), Odesa region (861), Zaporizhia region (801), Kyiv region (705), and Lviv region (600).

Some 8,416 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 14.