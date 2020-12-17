Kyiv reports 1,512 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,512 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 96,672, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"Some 1,512 new coronavirus patients have been registered in the capital over the past day. Thirty-one people have died. In total, 1,662 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 866 women aged 18-93 years; 36 girls aged between 8 months and 17 years; 560 men aged 18-95 years; 50 boys aged between 11 months and 17 years old. In addition, 53 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 876 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 30,773 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On December 17, a total of 931,751 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 12,047 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.