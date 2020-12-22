NABU initiates Tatarov's arrest - Sytnyk

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) will ask the court to arrest Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov, with the possibility of posting bail, NABU Director Artem Sytnyk has said in an interview with Current Time TV.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"NABU is initiating [Tatarov's] arrest, with the possibility of posting bail, but I don't know what decision the prosecutor will make," Sytnyk said.

On December 21, Tatarov came to the NABU where he received a suspicion notice. He also wrote a statement on the temporary suspension of his official duties and their transfer to another official.

Tatarov's lawyer, Oleksandr Kuzmenko, said that criminal proceedings initiated by the NABU concerned a discount on a parking spot in a housing estate in Kyiv, rather than "apartments for the National Guard."

Yuriy Butusov, an editor in chief of the Censor.NET, wrote on Facebook on December 1 that Maksym Mykytas, a former MP and a former head of real estate developer Ukrbud, had testified against Tatarov in the case of fraud with apartments for the Ukrainian National Guard.

According to the journalist, Mykytas told the investigation that Tatarov, while working for Ukrbud, allegedly bribed an expert from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry so that he could falsify an examination in favour of the company.

Butusov also wrote that the NABU had prepared a suspicion notice for Tatarov, but Serhii Moisak, a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine, allegedly blocked the handing of the suspicion notice.

At the same time, the High Anti-Corruption Court stated that it had not received a request for granting permission to detain Tatarov.

Tatarov, in turn, said on December 12 that he would sue Sytnyk for protection of honor, dignity and business reputation.

On December 18, Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryshchuk signed a suspicion notice for Tatarov.