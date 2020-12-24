Russian-led forces launch three attacks in Donbas

Over the past day, invaders launched three attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, December 23, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the Russian occupation forces opened fire from grenade machine guns and under-barrel grenade launchers near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launcher – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

Today, December 24, no ceasefire violations have been recorded. The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line.