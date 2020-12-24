Ukraine concerned about Iran's delay in talks on UIA plane crash

Ukraine is seriously concerned about Iran's delay in the negotiations on the crash of UIA’s flight PS752 as it has not yet received official information from the Iranian side on the results of a technical investigation into the tragedy.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We really want to look at this report. We have not seen or received it yet. We have repeatedly faced situations when the Iranian media reported something, stirring emotions or holding out hope in the Ukrainian media landscape. However, in relations with Iran, I’ve got into the habit of relying on information exclusively from official sources. We are waiting for their response," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said at an online briefing.

The minister noted that he is seriously concerned about the delay in the negotiation process with Iran.

As reported, on December 22, the Iranian media reported that the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran had released the final technical report on the January 8 crash of UIA’s flight PS752 near Tehran and that the report had been given via videoconference to the officials of the countries whose citizens were involved in the incident.

Ukraine International Airlines plane (Flight PS752) heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8. There were 176 people on board – nine crew members (all Ukrainians) and 167 passengers (citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK).

On January 11, Iran admitted that its military had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian airliner.