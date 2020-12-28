Ukraine reports 4,385 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 4,385 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,030,374, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 4,385 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 28, 2020. In particular, among them are 196 children and 141 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that 75 patients died from COVID-19, 7,191 recovered and 1,588 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 27.

Stepanov noted that 15,332 coronavirus tests, including 12,225 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,107 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (851), Zaporizhia region (472), Mykolaiv region (347), Dnipropetrovsk region (303), and Kyiv region (283).

Some 6,113 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 26.