Ukrainian serviceman wounded near Chermalyk

A Ukrainian serviceman of a mechanized brigade sustained a gunshot wound as a result of enemy shelling in Donbas at about 10:00 on December 28.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"His health condition is satisfactory, he was evacuated to a medical facility," the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group posted on Telegram.

According to the Operational and Tactical Group "East", the shelling occurred near the village of Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol).

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) set into action a coordination mechanism: a demand for ceasefire was put forward and a note was prepared and sent to the OSCE SMM.

As reported, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained a combat injury as a result of enemy shelling in Donbas at about 23:00 on December 27.