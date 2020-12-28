Kyiv reports 851 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 851 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 108,055, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 851 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Ten people have died. In total, 1,854 lethal cases from the virus have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 477 women aged 18-91 years; 19 girls aged between 2 weeks and 17 years; 332 men aged 18-90 years; 23 boys aged between 5 months and 17 years old.

In addition, 21 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

At the same time, 188 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 37,461 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 1,030,374 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 28, including 4,385 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.