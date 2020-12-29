Kuleba: Russian COVID-19 vaccine is hybrid weapon against Ukraine

A Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is Russia's hybrid weapon against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In an interview with The Day newspaper, the minister noted that the vaccine issue is a classic example of hybrid diplomacy opportunities. There are several dimensions of this issue, Kuleba said. In particular, there is the possibility of getting a vaccine or access to it through the COVAX system; there are opportunities to negotiate directly with individual manufacturers, as well as a hybrid opportunity to contact countries that have already reserved large stocks of vaccine, ask them to give us a small share, expecting them to replenish their supplies anyway.

"And one more hybrid dimension in this story is the situation with the Russian-made vaccine. We understand that when it comes to the Russian vaccine, this is Russia's hybrid weapon against Ukraine," Kuleba stressed.

As reported, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said that Ukraine will receive 16 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under the global COVAX initiative.

According to the "road map" developed by the Ukrainian Health Ministry and international experts, vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine will take place in 2021-2022. It is planned to cover at least 50% of the country's population.