Invaders launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Over the past day, the invaders launched seven attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, December 29, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As noted, all violations were committed by the enemy in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East".

The enemy fired 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the village of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov region; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

The Ukrainian defenders gave an adequate response to the attacks launched by the armed formations of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

Today, December 30, one ceasefire violation has been recorded. The enemy opened fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and an under-barrel grenade launcher in the area of Avdiivka.