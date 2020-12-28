Invaders violate ceasefire in suburbs of Avdiivka

Today, December 28, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Today, December 28, one ceasefire violation has been recorded. In the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from an under-barrel grenade launcher. The shots were unaimed so Ukrainian soldiers did not fire back," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Over the past 24 hours, on December 27, six enemy attacks and one drone flight were recorded in the JFO area.

All seven violations were committed in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East". Near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, the armed groups of the Russian Federation fired 120mm and 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems. One Ukrainian serviceman sustained injuries in the shelling. The soldier was quickly taken to a medical facility, where he is provided with the necessary medical care.

The enemy also fired 82mm mortar and small arms near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). The enemy used UAVs to adjust the fire, but the radio-electronic warfare equipment stopped their further use.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the ceasefire violations by Russian occupation forces.