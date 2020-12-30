Ukrainian army reports 100 new COVID-19 cases

As of December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 1,997 COVID-19 cases, including 100 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 10:00 on December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 1,997 coronavirus cases. Some 100 new cases were recorded over the past day," the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on its Facebook page.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,817 people have recovered and 38 died. Some 329 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 48 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days.

As of December 30, Ukraine reported 1,045,348 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 7,986 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.