Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

Over the past day, invaders launched two attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past 24 hours, January 10, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "Skhid", the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); from grenade machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and a heavy machine gun – on Ukrainian positions outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

"Our defenders gave an adequate response to the shelling of the armed formations of the Russian Federation," the Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

Today, January 11, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area.