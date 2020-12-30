OSCE records over 300 ceasefire violations in Donbas

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded 299 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two more in Luhansk region over the past day.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The OSCE SMM said this in a report issued on December 29, based on information from the monitoring teams received as of 19:30 on December 28, 2020.

"In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 299 ceasefire violations, including 46 explosions (of which 44 were undetermined and two were impacts of undetermined weapons), most of which occurred in areas north of Shyrokyne (government-controlled, 100km south of Donetsk) and near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km south of Donetsk)," the report says.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations, both undetermined explosions in an area south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Following the agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, from 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded at least 4,960 ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions (including 2,080 explosions, 589 projectiles in flight, 61 muzzle flashes, 43 illumination flares and at least 2,187 bursts and shots).