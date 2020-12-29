Ceasefire observed in Donbas today

Today, December 29, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas. The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line. Over the past day, December 28, 13 ceasefire violations were recorded in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of the village of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, the Russian occupation forces repeatedly opened fire on Ukrainian positions from 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems. To adjust the fire, the enemy used UAVs, the further use of which, after crossing the contact line, was suppressed by Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment," the press center of the JFO Headquarters wrote on Facebook.

Near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), the armed formations of the Russian Federation used 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns.

The fire activity of the Russian occupation forces was recorded near Marinka and Avdiivka, where the enemy fired several times at Ukrainian positions from grenade launchers of various systems. The Russian invaders used automatic mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near Svitlodarsk; hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Novooleksandrivka.

Read more: Ukraine sends note to OSCE due to its soldier's injury in Donbas

The enemy also used small arms near Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol). As a result of the fire, a Ukrainian serviceman was wounded.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire and stabilization of the contact line (JCCC).