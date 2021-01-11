Kyiv reports 371 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 371 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 117,588, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"Another 371 patients with coronavirus have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twelve people have died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2,089 Kyiv residents," Klitschko wrote.

According to him, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 202 women aged 20-82 years; 8 girls aged between 1 month and 16 years; 154 men aged 18-86 years, and 7 boys aged 7-17 years.

Some 207 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 43,446 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 11, Ukraine has reported 1,119,314 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,288 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.