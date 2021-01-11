IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work
The mission of the Europe Office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first revision of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Ukraine resumes its work on Monday.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The mission today resumes its work with meetings with representatives of the authorities, the representative office said in response to Interfax-Ukraine's request.
The office recalled that the mission is involved a remote discussion with the Ukrainian authorities on the latest topical economic events, as well as measures and reforms necessary to complete the first revision of the SBA.
As reported, the mission worked on December 21-23 last year, after which a break was taken for the holidays.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password