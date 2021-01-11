IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

The mission of the Europe Office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first revision of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Ukraine resumes its work on Monday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The mission today resumes its work with meetings with representatives of the authorities, the representative office said in response to Interfax-Ukraine's request.

The office recalled that the mission is involved a remote discussion with the Ukrainian authorities on the latest topical economic events, as well as measures and reforms necessary to complete the first revision of the SBA.

Read more: PM Shmyhal: Ukraine awaiting IMF mission, second tranche under SBA

As reported, the mission worked on December 21-23 last year, after which a break was taken for the holidays.