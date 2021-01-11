Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas
A Ukrainian serviceman was killed in the shelling in Donbas.
Censor.NET reports citing the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group post on Telegram.
"Today, 11 January 2021, at about 15:30, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed in the enemy shelling near the village of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group posted.
It is noted that the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) used a coordination mechanism: a ceasefire demand has been put forward and a note has been prepared and sent to the OSCE SMM.
