Ukrainian delegation to PACE elects new head

The Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected MP from the Servant of the People party Maria Mezentseva as new head.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Deputy Chairman of the Servant of the People faction Yevheniya Kravchuk informed this on her Facebook page on Monday evening.

"We have collectively decided that the delegation will entrust its new strategy to Maria Mezentseva, who is already well known both in PACE and in other delegations and diplomatic circles, with whom she actively interacted in the Parliament, being engaged in international activities," Kravchuk noted.

At the same time, Oleksandr Merezhko was nominated to the post of PACE Vice President.

As reported, until now, the Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to PACE was headed by MP of the Servant of the People party Yelyzaveta Yasko.