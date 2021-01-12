Ten enemy attacks launched in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, January 11, ten ceasefire violations by invaders were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas. One Ukrainian serviceman was killed.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"All attacks were launched in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’. The armed formations of the Russian Federation fired grenade launchers of various systems, a heavy machine gun and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol). The enemy fired provocative shots from small arms near Vodiane in Donetsk region and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area and used sniping weapon near Donetsk," the press center of the JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

As a result of the enemy shelling, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed. Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the attacks launched by the armed formations of the Russian Federation several times.

In the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), the Ukrainian military spotted an enemy UAV which crossed the contact line. The UAV was shot down.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, January 12, two ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area.

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

"The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers," the Headquarters informs.