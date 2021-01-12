Kyiv reports 898 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 898 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 118,486, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 898 coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twenty-six people have died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2,115 Kyiv residents," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 497 women aged 18-92 years; 17 girls aged 2-17 years; 364 men aged 18-81 years; and 20 boys aged 2-17 years.

Some 534 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 43,980 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 12, Ukraine reported 1,124,430 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,116 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.