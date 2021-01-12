Ukrainian army reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

As of January 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 964 COVID-19 cases, including 59 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces post on Facebook.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,640 people have recovered and 38 died. Some 42 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation).

As of January 12, Ukraine reported 1,124,430 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,116 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.