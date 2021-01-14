Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

Over the past day, January 13, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The Russian occupation troops opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers – in the suburb of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and not far from Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); and small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Joint Forces personnel sustained no casualties.

Read more: Ten enemy attacks launched in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier killed

Today, January 14, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the JFO area. In particular, the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms near Marinka. No casualties among Ukrainian servicepersons have been reported.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.