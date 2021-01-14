Ukraine reports 7,925 new coronavirus cases

A total of 7,925 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,138,764, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 7,925 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 14, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill include 233 children and 345 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He said that 162 deaths, 10,192 recoveries and 2,229 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 13.

Stepanov noted that 54,265 coronavirus tests, including 33,349 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 20,916 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (794), Donetsk region (588), Zaporizhia region (554), Lviv region (482), and Mykolaiv region (460).

A total of 6,409 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 12.