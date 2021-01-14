Ukrainian citizens currently allowed to visit 83 countries

As of January 14, 83 world countries are open to the citizens of Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a briefing.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kuleba noted that 20 countries had joined the list of open countries since the end of 2020.

"As of now, Ukrainian citizens can enter 83 countries worldwide despite all the restrictions due to the pandemic. As of the end of last year, it was about 60 countries. The Foreign Ministry will continue to work on ensuring that Ukrainians have the opportunity to travel the world," the minister said.

Read more: Kyiv reports 794 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

As we reported earlier, according to Soumya Swaminathan, a senior researcher at the World Health Organization (WHO), herd immunity to coronavirus infection will not be achieved in 2021 despite the growing level of vaccines’ availability.

According to health experts, limited access to vaccines in developing countries, skepticism about vaccination, and the potential for virus mutations are the main mitigating factors for it.