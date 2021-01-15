Ukraine reports 8,199 new coronavirus cases

A total of 8,199 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,146,963, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 8,199 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 15, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill include 236 children and 315 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said that 166 deaths, 10,328 recoveries and 2,152 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 14.

Stepanov noted that 49,596 coronavirus tests, including 30,225 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 19,371 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (896), Zaporizhia region (629), Odesa region (592), Kyiv region (588), and Dnipropetrovsk region (533).

A total of 7,925 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 13.