Ukraine updates list of 'red' and 'green' zone countries

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has released an updated list of "red" and "green" zone countries according to the incidence of COVID-19, the ministry's press service has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The list provides data on 194 countries that are members of the World Health Organization, including information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in each country.

In Ukraine, this figure is 219.8 as of January 15.

The "red zone" includes 66 countries with the highest incidence rate, including 11 countries on which there is no data on the COVID-19 incidence rate. In particular, among the "red zone" countries are Hungary, Romania, Belarus, Russia, Germany, Austria, Poland, France, Canada, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, the United States, Israel, the UK, the Czech Republic, and others.

At the same time, Turkey, Bulgaria, Norway, Greece, Cuba, Finland, Egypt, China, and others were included in the "green zone."

Read more: Crown Agents will purchase COVID-19 vaccines for Ukraine - Stepanov

A total of 8,199 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 14, bringing the total to 1,146,963.