Ukraine reports 3,034 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,034 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,163,716, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 3,034 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 18, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill include 107 children and 87 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that 67 deaths, 5,236 recoveries and 1,304 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,869 people have died and 871,196 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Mykolaiv region (323), Kyiv (301), Zaporizhia region (266), Kyiv region (240), and Dnipropetrovsk region (220).

A total of 5,990 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 16.