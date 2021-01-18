Kyiv reports 301 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has recorded 301 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 122,997, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 301 coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Five people died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2,195 Kyiv residents," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 173 women aged 18-99 years; 3 girls aged 11-17 years; 121 men aged 19-95 years; and 4 boys aged between 15 days and 16 years.

Also, eight health workers fell ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

Some 211 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 48,073 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 18, Ukraine reported 1,163,716 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,034 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.