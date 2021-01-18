Zelenskyi welcomes decision to reduce gas price for population

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has welcomed the government's decision to reduce natural gas tariffs for the population and stressed that utility tariffs should be socially fair and the gas market should operate according to the standards of transparent trade and fair competition, the presidential press service has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to the decision, gas prices for the population will fall by more than 30%. We worked together to find mechanisms for this. This decision will also encourage market players to work honestly and transparently and, above all, to take care of their clients, i.e. ordinary Ukrainians," Zelenskyi said.

According to the report, the decision was made due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on the economic situation. It is temporary, but plays an important role in establishing a fair gas market in Ukraine.

Read more: IMF concerned about Cabinet's plans to reduce gas prices for households - Marchenko

The Cabinet of Ministers earlier made a decision according to which the price of natural gas for household consumers will be UAH 6.99 per cubic meter.