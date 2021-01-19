Invaders violated ceasefire in Donbas once in last day

Over the past day, January 18, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘Skhid’, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from 82mm mortar near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire six times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "Pivnich", the ceasefire was observed.

Today, January 19, no ceasefire violations have been recorded along the contact line.