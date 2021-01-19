Ukraine reports 3,939 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,939 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,167,655, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 3,939 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 19, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 131 children and 238 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, January 19.

He said that 177 deaths, 15,052 recoveries and 801 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,046 people have died and 886,248 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (637), Odesa region (453), Zaporizhia region (449), Kharkiv region (237), and Cherkasy region (208).

A total of 3,034 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 17.